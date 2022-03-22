Coi Leray Tells Nicki Minaj About having Oral Sex Experience With Woman: ‘Wasn’t for Me’

Coi Leray got candid about her sexuality.

The rapper who collaborated with Nicki Minaj on a new single sat down with the Queen herself on Instagram Live for a chat during which Nicki asked her if she was a lesbian. Coi replied: “I like dick.”

“I ate pussy before, though. It just wasn’t for me,” Coi said. “After I was in it, that’s when I realized. I was like, ‘Listen, this is not for me. This is not my type of thing.’”

She added that she likes “a man’s touch” and “aggression,” adding that “a girl can’t really give me that aggression.”

Watch them:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...