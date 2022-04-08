Friday, April 8, 2022
Coi Leray Reveals She Auditioned for Euphoria But Was Turned Down

Coi Leray has shared that she would love to act someday and has in fact made efforts in the past to make that happen.

The rapper who just dropped her debut album, Trendsetter at midnight answered some questions from fans in the build up to her album release.

A fan on Twitter had asked the “Heart in a Coffin” crooner if she would ever consider acting. Coi Leray replied that she in fact auditioned for HBO’S hit series, Euphoria but didn’t get the role.

She however added that she wasn’t giving up just yet and would try again.

