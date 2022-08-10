Coco Austin Puts Massive Butt Cheeks on Display Following Neyo’s Revelation of Grabbing Them

Coco Austin put up a cheeky display on her Instagram stories for fans to be reminded of what she’s working with.

The wife to actor and rapper Ice T and mother of one, shared side by side photos of her butts, a decade apart.

Striking the ‘look back at it’ pose, Austin shared a photo of herself in a black teeny weeny bodysuit from 2012 and another in a blue lingerie from 2022.

This comes after Neyo made a revelation of grabbing her butts with permission from Ice T, during his interview on the Drink Champs Podcast.

