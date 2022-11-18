Cobhams Asuquo Meets Donald Trump at Daughter, Tiffany’s Wedding

Cobhams Asuquo met with Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, last weekend.

The Nigerian singer and music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, was a guest at the Mar-la-go Trump Estate in Palm Beach, Florida, for the wedding of Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, to her Lagos bred husband, Michael Boulos.

Cobhams Asuquo shared photos from the ceremony which also had House if the Rock Church Senior Pastors, Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin present

He posted one of himself and Donald Trump on Thursday via his Instagram account said, “It is a rare privilege and an honour to meet with the 45th President of the United States, and proud Father of the Bride. Thank you Mr. President for your kind words.”

