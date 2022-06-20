ClubShooting: Woman Shares ‘Receipt’ That She Never Approached Burna Boy

Steph Briella, the woman at the centre of the Cubana Club shooting involving Burna Boy has had to provide proof that she didn’t approach Burna Boy.

After she broke her silence on what went down that night, some folks alleged that she had been the one to approach Burna Boy for a photograph but had to wait in line for a while because there were quite a number of people who wanted same.

The new report had alleged that her partner had angrily stormed Burna Boy’s space to drag away for wasting time which led to the altercation that went down.

Steph Briella posted clips from that night at the club that showed that she never approached the singer.

