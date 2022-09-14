Clinton investigator Kenneth Starr dies at 76

Kenneth Starr, the prosecutor whose investigation led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, has died at the age of 76, according to his family.

“We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving father and grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first,” one of his sons, Randall Starr, said in a statement.

Starr, a former judge and US solicitor general, died at a Houston hospital on Tuesday of complications from surgery.

As the independent counsel investigating Mr Clinton, Starr became a household name across the US in the 1990s.

More recently he served on the team defending former President Donald Trump from impeachment in 2020.

A native of Texas, Starr was appointed by the US Department of Justice in 1994 to investigate Whitewater, a scandal-plagued 1980s land venture that involved both Bill and Hillary Clinton.

While conducting the investigation, Starr found evidence that Mr Clinton had been having an affair with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

It resulted in Mr Clinton being impeached by the US House of Representatives in 1998. He was later acquitted by the Senate. Starr wrote about the inquiry in a bestselling book, Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation.

He said while promoting the book in a CBS interview in 2018 that he regretted “the pain that resulted to so many, including to the nation” from the Lewinsky phase of the probe.

But he maintained “it had to be done” and declined to apologise to Ms Lewinsky for the bullying and harassment she endured after the affair came to light.

Reacting to news of his death, Ms Lewinsky tweeted: “as i’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about ken starr bring up complicated feelings… but of more importance, is that i imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him.”

Starr is survived by his wife Alice and three children.

