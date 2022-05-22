“Class and Decency Have No Price Tag,” Davido Admonishes Folks

Davido dropped a little food for thought for the timeline a few hours ago and hopes people will pay attention.

Th singer and DMW label boss stated that money doesn’t give anyone the right to treat other people shabbily.

In the post which he shared on his Instagram stories, Davido added that decency and class have no price tags attached to them as he urged folks to be kind.

“Money might get you a faster car, a bigger house or the best vip seats but it doesn’t give you the right to treat others with less any differently. Class and decency have no price tag attached. Be Kind!!!!” He wrote

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...