Ckay’s hit single, ‘Love Nwatintin’ is still making the rounds and churning out the numbers.

The single which rose to global fame following the massive response on TikTok has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

All versions of the song has achieved this feat and it has made history as the first African song to hit the major milestone.

