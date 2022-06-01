Wednesday, June 1, 2022
CKay’s Hit Song, ‘Emiliana’ Gets Platinum Certification in France

Chukwuka Ekweani, popularly known as Ckay, has received another global recognition as his hit single ‘Emiliana’ has bagged a platinum certification in France.

The Syndicat National de l’Édition Phonographique (National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing), the professional organisation in charge of French records, made this known on their official Instagram page on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

According to the announcement, Ckay’s song got the certification after getting an equivalent of 30 million streams in France.

The fast rising singer also shared the announcement on his verified Instagram page.

