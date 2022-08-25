CKay Urges Nigerians to Quit Disrespecting and Making Comparisos Between Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid Music

Ckay had to get a few things off his chest regarding the music industry and fans in a lengthy Twitter thread he put up in his page.

The ‘Love Nwatintin’ crooner paid homage to the trio of Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid for their contribution to the Nigerian music industry.

Ckay shared that he gets upset when he sees folks on Twitter making comparisons and disrespecting these G.OA.Ts, noting that they paved the way for the ones behind them.

He added that each of them has taught the ones coming behind unquantifiable lessons in passion, grit and success in their careers.

Before my album drops I need to get some things off my chest … — 𝙗𝙛 💋 (@ckay_yo) August 24, 2022

When I see people disrespecting our 🐐s on this app or making silly comparisons, it actually upsets me. Give your 🐐s their flowers while they’re still here! They paved the way! — 𝙗𝙛 💋 (@ckay_yo) August 24, 2022

Davido showed me that getting plaques with afrobeat songs is possible, Wizkid showed me that where you come from doesn’t limit how far you can go, and Burna Boy showed me that delay is not denial. — 𝙗𝙛 💋 (@ckay_yo) August 24, 2022

Back in my CC days, Dice Ailes and I created a sound that birthed a whole new wave of afrobeats. It’s so funny how today some people twist the narrative and say we copied a sound we created lol. — 𝙗𝙛 💋 (@ckay_yo) August 24, 2022

At the end of the day we’re all just playing our roles. One day we’ll all die and it won’t matter anymore. Afrobeats is one of the few things giving us joy in this country. Let’s just love and support our own. It’s possible to hype your fave without putting down another artist. — 𝙗𝙛 💋 (@ckay_yo) August 24, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...