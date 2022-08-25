Thursday, August 25, 2022
CKay Urges Nigerians to Quit Disrespecting and Making Comparisos Between Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid Music

Ckay had to get a few things off his chest regarding the music industry and fans in a lengthy Twitter thread he put up in his page.

The ‘Love Nwatintin’ crooner paid homage to the trio of Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid for their contribution to the Nigerian music industry.

Ckay shared that he gets upset when he sees folks on Twitter making comparisons and disrespecting these G.OA.Ts, noting that they paved the way for the ones behind them.

He added that each of them has taught the ones coming behind unquantifiable lessons in passion, grit and success in their careers.

