CKay Reportedly Becomes Africa’s Bestselling Artist After Raking in Over N2.6bn in Income

Congratulations to CKay!

BusinessDay is reporting that the singer whose real name is Chukwuka Ekweani has made over N2.6bn in streaming royalties from his hit song, ‘Love Nwantiti’.

Per the outlet: “The song’s 6 official versions of the original audio, remixes, and videos have generated over 1.5 billion streams from streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple music Boomplay, Audiomack, and YouTube.” You can see the full report here.

This comes after the Nigerian superstar dropped another single, “Emiliana,” which is fast becoming fans’ favourite.

