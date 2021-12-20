Monday, December 20, 2021
CKay Logs Out of Twitter Following Baahiing for Liking Tweet Shading Wizkid

CKay is done with Twitter for the time being and has handed his page over to his management.

The singer who was at the receiving end of a serious bashing from folks on the microblogging app can’t take anymore of it and announced his decision to quit the app.

CKay was accused of liking a tweet that shaded Wizkid but hyped a couple of other artistes including himself.

The ‘Nwantiti’ crooner however claimed his account was hacked saying,

“Guys, I actually told y’all my twitter’s been hacked back to back. Do you really believe I liked a hate tweet about someone I flew myself all the way to London to perform at his show? I even did an acoustic set impromptu at Wiz’s request. I’m logging off completely…”

