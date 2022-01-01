City edge 10-man Arsenal 2-1

Rodri grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City beat 10-man Arsenal 2-1 to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with an 11th successive victory.

A rejuvenated Arsenal were the better side early on at Emirates Stadium, and Bukayo Saka swept in a deserved opener to finish off a Kieran Tierney pass.

But the Gunners self-destruct afterwards as Riyad Mahrez levelled from the penalty spot after Bernardo Silva was brought down by Granit Xhaka, with referee Stuart Attwell overturning his initial decision after viewing the pitch-side monitor.

One minute later Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for trying to scuff up the spot and the second for a foul on Gabriel Jesus who had pulled clear of him.

The Gunners looked to have held out for a draw, but Rodri steered in a loose ball in the 93rd-minute to help City to a 10th straight win over their rivals.

Arsenal, whose manager Mikel Arteta was forced to watch from home following a positive Covid-19 test, remain fourth in the table – four points ahead of the chasing pack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...