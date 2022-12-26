Ciara Wilson Posts Beautiful New Photo and Videos of Her Family on Christmas Day

Ciara and Russell Wilson have really beautiful children.

To celebrate Christmas, the couple shared a stunning photo of themselves and their three children (which includes her son with rapper Future), with a caption that says, “Merry Christmas! Love, The Wilson’s.”

She further shared a clip of their family celebrating the holiday with a surprise visit from Santas, which has warmed the hearts of many people.

Check them out:

Let it Snow Love 🤶🎅❤️🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/0QjOI2gF6b — Ciara (@ciara) December 25, 2022

