Ciara Wilson Posts Beautiful New Photo and Videos of Her Family on Christmas Day

Ciara and Russell Wilson have really beautiful children.
To celebrate Christmas, the couple shared a stunning photo of themselves and their three children (which includes her son with rapper Future), with a caption that says, “Merry Christmas! Love, The Wilson’s.”
She further shared a clip of their family celebrating the holiday with a surprise visit from Santas, which has warmed the hearts of many people.
Check them out:
Merry Christmas! 🎁
Love, The Wilson’s pic.twitter.com/GuR8KfBcGe
— Ciara (@ciara) December 25, 2022
Let it Snow Love 🤶🎅❤️🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/0QjOI2gF6b
— Ciara (@ciara) December 25, 2022