Ciara Stuns in Silver Gown With Thigh-High Slit at New Year Event

Ciara headlined the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland.

For the show, she stepped out in a silver gown that features a plunging, halter neckline and a fitted corset-like bodice, the look complete with a thigh-high slit.

She had told PEOPLE how excited she was about the event.

“I am super excited. Disneyland’s actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I’ll be doing this party, I was over the moon,” the 37-year-old “My Goodies” singer said. “The little girl inside of me definitely came out.”

She added, “I’m excited to also ring in New Year’s with the world from Disneyland.”

Check her out:

Check out her other outfit:

