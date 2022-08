Ciara has joined the list of celebrities with their own skincare line.

The singer announced the launch of her latest business venture via her Instagram page on Monday, August 29.

In an instant post, Ciara introduced 5 products from her OAM Skin line (On A Mission); Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Vitamin C Eye Revitalised and the Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer.

