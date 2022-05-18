Ciara, Kim Kardashian and Others Cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Sports Illustrated went hard for the cover for its swimsuit edition with not just one but four gorgeous women doing justice for the magazine.

Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu are the cover girls for the 2022 edition.

The shoot which was done in Belize sees singer, model, businesswoman and mother of three, Ciara showing off her ultra-toned body as she sports different swimwear and revealed this to be a dream come true.

Reality TV OG and business mogul Kim Kardashian also sizzled on the cover

Maye Musk, the 74-year-old mother to world’s richest man, Elon Musk also brought her gorgeous self to the cover.

And of course rounding up the cover is model and former Sports Illustrated rookie Yumi Nu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...