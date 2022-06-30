Thursday, June 30, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Ciara Inks New Record Deal with Republic Records/Uptown Records

Congratulations are in order for Ciara as she has inked a new record deal with Republic Records/Uptown Records.

The singer announced her new partnership with these labels via her social media pages on Wednesday, June 29.

She also used the opportunity to inform fans that she has new music on the way ‘Jump’ set to drop on July 8.

She tweeted, “New Music, New Chapter, New Partnership! My label Beauty Marks Entertainment X Uptown/Republic!! Ready to make the world  #JUMP!

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: