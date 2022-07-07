Ciara Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Russell Wilson With Beautiful Message: ‘Year 6. Forever to Go’

Ciara has nothing but imense love for her husabnd Russell Wilson.

Celebrating their sixth anniversary, the singer took to her social media to write him the most beautiful message.

“Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday. I’m a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much.”

“God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go,” she concluded.

Check out the note:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...