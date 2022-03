Ciara and Russell Wilson have made yet another giant stride in their partnership as both are now New York Times bestselling authors.

The power couple’s first book, “Why Not You?” has made the bestsellers’ list on New York Times.

Ciara took to her Instagram page to celebrate the feat complete with a little dance and tootsie roll.

“A New York Times Best Seller and Author! Gotta do a little dance!:) Why Not You? Grateful #WhyNotYouChildrensBook @nytimes,” she captioned her celebratory post

