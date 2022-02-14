Monday, February 14, 2022
Ciara and Russell Wilson Reportedly Storm Off Super Bowl Party During Future’s Performance

New reports have claimed that Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson walked out of a Super Bowl party after Future took to the stage to perform.

According to TMZ, they attended Drake’s show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday night, where they learned that Future was a special guest.

And from a clip making rounds, Ciara and Wilson are seen leaving the party as Future’s song “Fuck Up Some Commas” played. Future and Drake later performed their song, “Life is Good.”

See the clip:

