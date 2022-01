Ciara and Russell Wilson have their hands in everything now from football to education and from beauty to fashion.

The power couple made of the singer and her Seattle Seahawks y husband have introduced a new fragrance to their R&C Fragrance line.

Ciara announced the new collection which is called The Harmony Duo on her Instagram page, stating that it represents the soul underneath all the lights and glamour.

Watch the and campaign for the new fragrance collection from R&C fragrance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...