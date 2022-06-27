Chukwueze Donates ₦30m Coaster Bus To Uyo-Based Football Academy

Super Eagles and Villarreal forward, Samuel Chukwueze, on Friday donated a coaster bus worth ₦30 million to Superstars Football Academy, Uyo, as part of his support for the development of football in Nigeria.

During a presentation ceremony and a novelty match between team Chukwueze and another team led by ex U-23 Nigerian international Chukwuebuka Iroha, he acknowledged that his success story cannot be written without mentioning the President of Superstars Football Academy, Hon. Victor Apugo, discovered and nurtured him, hence his decision to support him in discovering more talents.

He said: “I’m so glad and humbled to donate this bus to Superstars Academy and to my boss and mentor Hon. Apugo. He really played a key role in where I am today and there’s no better way to show appreciation to him and to God than to support him in helping other young talents reach their potentials like he helped me do.”

It will be recalled that Apugo was the General Manager of Chukwueze’s former club Diamond Football Academy, Umuahia, and was pivotal in helping the former junior international achieve stardom.

Chukwueze also revealed that he was impressed by the quality of players being trained at Superstars Academy, and reckoned with such a platform being provided by Hon. Apugo, the future is bright for Nigerian football.

He however challenged the players not to give up but rather pursue their dreams with vigor.

