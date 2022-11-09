Chude Jideonwo’s Film, Awaiting Trial, Screens at AFRIFF 2022

After holding an exclusive 5-day screening on YouTube, Chude Jideonwo’s debut film, Awaiting Trial, is set to be screened at the ongoing Africa Film Festival (AFRIFF).

‘Awaiting Trial’ is a documentary film that explores both the #EndSARS protests and the ‘deeper illness’ they point to – the phenomenon in Nigeria’s communal justice system called ‘awaiting trial’ where people are arrested and detained indefinitely without charge. The film follows the lives of 3 families caught by the injustice of the Nigerian Police, and down held by its criminal justice system and features actors Falz, Mr. Macaroni; activist Rinu Oduola and others, with postproduction handled by AMA Psalmist Visuals and music from Timi Dakolo and Ego Ogbaro.

In October, the film, ‘Awaiting Trial’ had received double recognition from the Africa Film Festival (AFRIFF) as Official Selection and Nominee. The film is the first in the slate of films from Chude Jideonwo presents, a factual & unscripted content studio.

The film will screen at Landmark Centre, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday 10th November, 2022 from 9:35-11:35am.