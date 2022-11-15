Chude Jideonwo to speak alongside His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, at Joy Summit 2022

Founder of Joy, Inc. and host of #WithChude, Chude Jideonwo, has been invited to speak as a featured presenter at the Joy Summit 2022. He will be speaking alongside prominent world leaders like His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Revd. Mpho, Bishop Michael Curry, and Doug Abrams.

In 2015, there was a week-long meeting between His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Dharamsala, India, where they enjoyed each other’s friendship and subsequently birthed the bestselling book: The Book of Joy.

The Joy Summit was an aftermath of the book, created to fulfil the holy men’s mandate to get these messages of joy to be seen by as many people in the world as possible, regardless of their ability to pay for a conference or travel tickets.

Joy Summit 2022 will feature post-houmous footage from Archbishop Desmond Tutu and a rich array of leading joy scientists, religious and spiritual teachers, visionary change makers, and artists who will all participate in the conversation to explore how we can live with more Joy during these challenging times.

Produced by the Mission: Joy; Mind & Life Institute, Fetzer Institute, the Awake Network foundation and Idea Architect, the Summit will air on November 13-16, 2022 and be a freely available, interactive, community-building online gathering and celebration expected to reach at least 150,000+ participants from over 120 countries around the world.