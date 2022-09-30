Friday, September 30, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Christopher Nkunku undergoes medical ahead of £58m Chelsea move

RB Leipzig forward, Christopher Nkunku, has undergone a medical with Chelsea officials ahead of a possible move.

However, the transfer has not yet been wrapped up, according to the UK Telegraph.

Nkunku is one of several forwards on Chelsea’s radar, with new co-owner Todd Boehly eager to continue splashing the cash.

Boehly wants to equip new manager Graham Potter with a squad capable of competing for Premier League and Champions League glory.

Although Nkunku has already undergone a medical with the Blues, it is understood no deal has been reached for the 24-year-old.

Chelsea conducted medical tests to determine whether to pursue a transfer in 2023, when a £58million release clause in his contract comes into play.

