Christmas in Miami, Prophetess, Others Make Highest Grossing Nollywood Films of 2021

Despite the pandemic, Nollywood cinema releases had a great year at the box office.

Many films released during the year period under consideration; January 1- December 31, 2021 made over a hundred million Naira at the cinemas.

Leading the list of the highest grossing Nollywood film of 2021 is AY Makun’s Christmas in Miami which hit cinemas on Christmas eve, December 24, 2021.

The film which stars Richard Mofe Damijo, Osita Iheme and AY himself raked in the the sum of N134.54 million and is followed closely by Toyin Abraham’s second installment in her The Ghost and the Tout series which made N134.46 million.

Standing gallantly at the number 3 position is Niyi Akinmolayan’s Prophetess which saw Toyin Abraham as the lead. The film made a total of N131 million at the box office. My Village People by Bovi Ugboma takes the fourth position with N100 million and Play Network Studios’s remake of Aki and Pawpaw sits at number 5 with N92 million.

Tunde Kelani and Jade Osiberu’s collaboration, Ayinla, follows with N91 million while Biodun Stephens’ Breaded Life has raked in N88 million.

Bad Comments come in at number 8 with N66 million followed by Adunni Ade’s first producer credit, Soole with N49 million while Dwindle ends the list with the sum of N43 million at the box office.

Note that Christmas in Miami, Aki and Pawpaw and Soole are still showing at the cinemas so their figures are bound to increase at the end of their cinema run.

