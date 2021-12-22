Christmas cheer and fear in UK as PM Johnson says no Lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted England is not being put into lockdown amid a surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.

The PM said he was not telling the public to cancel events, but urging them to exercise “caution” during the holidays.

It comes as chief medical officer Chris Whitty suggested people “prioritise” activities in the run-up to Christmas.

There are however fears that the country is being put into lockdown by stealth, with Conservative MP Steve Brine accusing the government of “putting hospitality into effective lockdown”.

Mr Brine said Prof Whitty’s comments meant businesses were facing “complete ruin” and more government support was needed.

The PM’s spokesman denied Number 10 was sending out mixed messages about socialising over Christmas, adding that both the prime minister and the chief medical officer “were making the point that given the current infection rate people should be cautious and think carefully before mixing with others”.

Meanwhile, opposition Labour has urged ministers to be more specific about how they want people to behave in the coming weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...