Chrissy Teigen Shares Pregnancy Update, Reveals She Can Finally Feels Her Baby Move

Chrissy Teigen has no need for her daily drive by ultrasound as she can finally feel her baby.

The model and cookbook author provided fans with the pregnancy update on Tuesday, September 20.

The 36-year-old only last month announced that she’s expecting another child with husband, John Legend, almost two years after the pair lost their son Jack in October 2020.

While fans were led to believe Teigen had suffered a miscarriage at the time, she recently shared that the pregnancy was actually a medical termination in order to save her life. Though she initially hesitated to announce she had another bun in the oven, given the painful experience she endured the last time around, Teigen has since hopped onto Twitter, letting her fans know that there’s less to worry about now that she has started to feel her baby moving.

“I finally feel the baby so I don[‘t need to text my doc for a daily drive-by ultrasound anymore,” she tweeted on Tuesday alongside a happy-tears emoji.

