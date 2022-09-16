Chrissy Teigen Says She Had an Abortion to “Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance”

Chrissy Teigen continues to get candid about her experience with pregnancy and motherhood.

Recently, she revealed that the miscarriage she said she had two years ago was actually an abortion — which came as a surprise to her. She and her husband had lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication. Back then, she called it a miscarriage.

Now, speaking at a social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, she said that it was in fact an abortion and that it came as a shock to her.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said, per THR.

She went on, discussing her miscarriage, before stopping herself. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” the star said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

And with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year, she felt sympathy toward people who have an abortion and the circumstances they had to go through and the emotional decision “they” had to make, noting that she and Legend were, in fact, one of those people.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen shared. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

