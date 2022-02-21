Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Currently Undergoing IVF

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she is currently undergoing IVF in the hopes that she can have more kids.

The former model, cookbook author and mother of two who tragically miscarried her son, Jack back in 2020 and shared the difficult journey, is looking to get as many good eggs as possible that can be fertilised into healthy embryos.

Teigen who is married to EGOT winner, John Legend added that she actually doesn’t mind the multiple injections that come with the procedure but the bloating is another kettle of fish.

She therefore pleased with fans and followers not to ask if she’s pregnant as she is the opposite of pregnant at the moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...