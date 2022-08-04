Chrissy Teigen is Pregnant Again!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are ready for the flood of congratulatory messages coming their way in the wake of their recent announcement.

The former model and her EGOT winner husband are expecting their third child together following two years after the devastating loss of baby Jack.

Teigen announced the news via her Instagram page on Wednesday night, sharing several photos of herself in a black cropped t-shirt and mesh pants that put her growing bump on display.

The cookbook author noted that she was really nervous about sharing the news of the family’s new bundle of joy, after the last few years which she described as a blur of emotions.

Chrissy Teigen added that everything has been perfect and beautiful so far and she’s feeling very hopeful and amazing about this.

