Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Unveil Their Newborn, Esti Maxine

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are still over the moon after welcoming the latest addition to their family, some 2 weeks ago.

The proud parents of Esti Maxine, unveiled her to the world in photos they posted on their respective Instagram pages.

Via her account, Chrissy Teigen showed the second daughter of the Stephens family all snuggled abs sleeping and captioned the shot, “look at u out here looking like a baby.”

On his own page, John Legend posted a photo of his baby girl cradled in his arms with eyes wide open. He captioned the image, “Our new love.”

