Chris Rock’s Team Denies Viral Apology Credited to Him Online

It looks like Chris Rock is yet to release any formal statement regarding the debacle that went down on Oscars’ night afterall.

The comedian’s team had come out to shut down claims of an apology that was credited to him and has become viral.

Rebecca Keegan, a senior film reporter with The Hollywood Reporter shut down the claims on behalf of Chris Rock noting that the “statement going around purporting to be from Rock that is not from him, per his team.”

Given that Will Smith has issued a formal apology for his conduct on Sunday night, we wait to see what Rock’s next line of action will be.

