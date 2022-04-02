Chris Rock Shuts Down Fan Who Yelled “F*ck Will Smith” At His Comedy Show

Chris Rock has refused to entertain people who wish to vent their anger on Will Smith.

TMZ reports that at one of his stand-up shows in Boston, he shut down a heckler who yelled “fuck Will Smith.”

He had briefly addressed Smith walking onstage and slapping him at the Oscars saying he is still processing it all, but when an audience member allegedly shouted, “Fuck Will Smith!” he responded: “No, no, no, no, no.”

People wrote that he “did not engage with ‘Will Smith’ chants the night before.”

Just as he told the first Boston crowd: “I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit,” he said. “And it will be serious and funny.”

