Chris Rock Says He’ll Talk About Oscars Slap When He Gets His ‘Hearing Back’

Chris Rock is tired of people asking him to speak about that Will Smith slap.

The comedy was performing at the Fantasy Springs Resort-Casino in California when fans prodded him again and he revealed when he’ll talk he gets his hearing back.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock joked, per Deadline. Since phones are prohibited at his shows, no known footage was taken from his set.

Only days ago he briefly discussed the incident at a sold-out show in Boston. “How was your weekend?” he started. “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

Well whatever be the case, we can’t wait to hear what he has to say.

