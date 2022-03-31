Chris Rock Breaks Silence After the Will Smith Slap: “I’m Still Kind of Processing What Happened”

Chris Rock has spoken up for the first time after the altercation between him and Will Smith at the Oscars.

Speaking at his comedy tour at the Wilbur in Boston, the comedian received a standing ovation that lasted for several minutes, according to CNN. And when the crowd asked him, “How was your weekend?” the question was received with laughter.

“I’m going to tell some jokes. It’s nice to just be out,” the comedian said, and briefly spoke about “what happened” without directly mentioning the Oscars ceremony, the Academy, or Smith.

“I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I’m still kind of processing what happened,” Rock said. “So at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it’ll be serious, and it’ll be funny.”

We can’t wait.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...