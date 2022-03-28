Chris Rock Reportedly Will Not Press Charges Against Will Smith

CNN has confirmed that Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against Will Smith for that assault on national TV.

In case you missed it: Will Smith viciously slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia, a shocking, unexpected attack that came minutes before he will be revealed as the winner of the Best Lead Actor category.

This has since stirred heated reactions worldwide, with people divided in their opinions about it, and some wondering if the comedian will press charges.

Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has said that Chris Rock declined to file a police report.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department told CNN in a statement. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Will Smith has yet to post on his social media ever since, but his son Jaden Smith has tweeted support for him. See his tweet:

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

