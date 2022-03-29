Chris Rock Reportedly Releases Statement Apologising for “Insensitive Joke” at the Oscars

Chris Rock has reportedly released a statement to take ownership of his part in how things went down during the Oscars on Sunday.

The comedian who had been physically assaulted by Will Smith over a joke regarding his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

In the statement, the comedian admitted to “crossing the line” and paying the “enormous price” as a renowned comedian.

Chris Rock also went ahead to apologise to Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and the rest of the Smith family for the “disrespect and disregard” he displayed which was unfortunately broadcast for the world.

