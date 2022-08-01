Chris Rock Calls Will Smith ‘Suge Smith’ at Atlanta Comedy Show

Chris Rock is not ready to make peace with Will Smith.

Shortly after Will Smith shared an apology video in which he apologised to Chris Rock and his family, the comedian responded with a dig at his Atlanta show.

Rock took the stage on Friday night at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre hours after the Will Smith video, and although he didn’t directly address the apology, he made a comparison between Smith and Suge Knight, who is currently in prison.

“Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim,” Rock said, per Complex. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock continued.

He has been performing a handful of shows at Fox Theatre through Sunday, for his Ego Death World Tour.

