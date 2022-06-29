Chris Pratt Says He Cried After People Accused Him of Mocking His Ex Anna Faris and Son’s Health Issues

Chris Pratt has opened up about how hard he has taken the vile criticisms he has faced from people on social media.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, the actor spoke about the harsh criticism he faced last year, after people accused him of dissing his previous wife Anna Faris and their son, who was born with health issues.

Recall that he had posted a photo of his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, thanking her for giving him “a gorgeous healthy daughter.”

People found the caption tasteless, with many assuming he was mocking his son with Faris, Jack, who was born premature and has suffered health complications as a result.

“I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me,’” Pratt recalled. “And then I gave her some shit in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.’ And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’”

Pratt continued, “And I’m like, That is fucked up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really fucking bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden.”

He added that while he knows how to confront backlash on social media, it’s “not a lesson that my son has learned yet.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...