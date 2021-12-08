Chris Cuomo Reportedly Preparing to Sue CNN in $18 Million Lawsuit

Chris Cuomo is allegedly preparing to sue his former employer, CNN for more than $18 Million over contract deal.

The disgraced former news anchor who was fired from the network which resulted in forfeiting his severance package and losing a book deal with Harper Collins is allegedly planning to file a lawsuit for allegedly not paying him at least $18 million to cover what he’s owed, according to his contract, according to the New York Post.

The news outlet reports that Chris seeking the rest of the money he was promised from the deal he made in a four-year contract with CNN.

According to sources from The New York Post, his contract was worth $6 million, which would mean CNN owes him $18 million and $20 million. The Post’s source says that CNN has “no intention on paying [Chris] Cuomo a penny despite the contract.” The source added, “If he gets a settlement, there would be uproar.”

“CNN has a standard morality clause in their contract that says if the employee does anything of disrepute, they can be immediately fired,” another source added.

Over the weekend, Chris Cuomo was fired after information showing he allegedly aided his brother, Andrew Cuomo in the midst of being accused of sexual harassment by looking into the woman who accused him. Chris did admit to offering his brother’s staff “advice.”

