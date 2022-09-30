Chris Brown’s Stalker Rams into A Car Trying to Get to Him

Chris Brown’s stalkers are out of control and are not letting up with their obsession.

The singer shared a photo of a scene in front of his house via his Instagram page, where he lamented the situation of things.

The photo Brown put up showed a salon car had rammed into a truck and the singer not believing the scene before his eyes, wrote, “Bruh wtf?! I have so many questions. People really be fried!!!”

“Another stalker… this time these folks done ram into somebody’s sh*t,” he continued. “Sh*t look (sic) like the hulk just placed this truck on top this Tesla.”

