Chris Brown to Return to the UK for First Solo Performance in 12 Years

Chris Brown is making a grand return to the United Kingdom for his first solo performance after 12 years.

Wireless Festival surprised many fans of the Hiphop artiste by announcing American singer, Chris Brown will be performing at their 2022 summer festival.

Despite making an appearance at Afrobeats musician Wizkid’s O2 show last year, this will make it #Chrisbrown‘s first solo performance in the UK in almost 13 years.

You asked? We deliver…ALWAYS 😏 For the first time in 12 years… @chrisbrown will return to the UK to shut down Crystal Palace and Birmingham 🔥 Grab these final tickets before it’s too late 👇https://t.co/oifzEoGAgW#GopuffxWireless pic.twitter.com/SFVkCn1EBd — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) May 25, 2022

An excited Chris Brown also shared the news of his return to the UK via his Instagram page by putting up a poster of the festival.

