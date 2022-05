Chris Brown is set to feature an eclectic mix of artist on his new album.

The American singer teased fans on what to expect on his new album, “Breezy” which is set to drop of June 24, 2022.

Chris Brown posted a long list of names to be featured on the album and they include our very own Wizkid, Ella Mai, Her, Anderson Paak and a host of others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...