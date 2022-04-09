Chris Brown Reveals He’s Now a Father of Three

Chris brown has confirmed that he welcomed a baby daughter in January with his partner – the model Diamond Brown.

In a series of photos shared on his Instagram, the singer revealed they named their daughter Lovely Symphani, who can be seen wearing a red-and-blue Gucci onesie with a matching headband.

Diamond also shared the same Instagram photo Thursday, along with the caption: “I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. ♥️ HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!”

Chris Brown also has a 7-year-old daughter named Royalty with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman; and shares a 2-year-old son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris

See the post:

Awww! Chris Brown and Diamond Brown showing their daughter some online love for her 3 months ❤️🥰 (📸: @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/lTIEuhFGrR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 8, 2022

