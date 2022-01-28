Chris Brown Responds to Rape Allegation

Chris Brown has responded to rape allegations levelled against him by a woman.

The singer took to his Instagram stories to squash the rumours, saying it’s all ‘cap’ designed to drag him down.

“I hope yall see this pattern of cap whenever I’m releasing music or projects, “THEY” try to pull some real bullshit” he wrote.

According to TMZ, the singer was accused of raping a woman in late 2020 on a yatch outside Diddy’s Star Island home.

She reportedly said that she was speaking to a friend via FaceTime when Brown grabbed the phone and told her to come to Miami immediately. She arrived on the property Dec. 20, and met Brown on a yacht parked at Diddy’s residence.

Complex adds: “Shortly after she boarded the yacht, Brown allegedly asked her if she wanted a drink. The complaint states she accepted the offer and followed the singer into the yacht’s kitchen area, where she was handed a mixed drink. Jane Doe says she and Brown began talking before she was given a refill; it was at that time, the woman claims to have experienced ‘a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.’”

She allegedly became disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep then Chris Brown took her to a bedroom while she was “drugged” and wouldn’t let her leave. She pleaded with him but he proceeded to allegedly rape her.

She added that he ejaculated inside the woman, stood up, and told her that he was “done.” She never reported to the police because she was “embarrassed.”

Now, she is seeking $20 million damages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...