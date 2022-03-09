Chris Brown Releases Damning Evidence Against Woman who Accused Him of Rape and Filed $20 Million Lawsuit

Chris Brown has released some rather damning evidence against the woman who accused him of rape.

Th singer took to his Instagram stories to speak out after an unidentified woman hit him with a $20 million lawsuit alleging he raped her at a party back in 2020.

As previously reported, the woman filed the suit against Chris claiming he forced himself on her on a yacht in Miami, and allegedly forced her to take a plan b pill.

However, an exclusive report by @radaronline revealed alleged text messaged between Chris Brown and the unidentified woman. Breezy also chimed in with a response of his own on Instagram, releasing a voice note from the alleged rape victim.

The text message exchange showed many instances of Chris speaking with the woman, and even agreeing to meet up with her. In one of the screenshots, the woman sent a voice note, which Chris seemingly played on his IG story.

The woman in the voice note asks for Chris to call her back, and says “I just wanna f*ck with you again.” Chris Brown also stated that he and his legal team will be taking action and he hopes there’s a widespread reporting of this new information by the media like they did with the accusations.

