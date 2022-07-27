Chris Brown Reacts to Dallas Airport Shooter Claiming She’s His Wife

Chris Brown has reacted to news of accused Dallas shooter Portia Odufuwa claiming she’s his wife.

The singer took to his Instagram stories to break his silence, noting that he has some of the craziest stalkers ever and that mental health is not something to joke with.

Recall that Portia Odufuwa, an American woman believed to be of Nigerian descent, allegedly opening fire at a Dallas airport on Monday.

According to the New York Post, the 37-year-old was shot and wounded by cops as she opened fire inside Dallas Love Field airport.

She has been repeatedly freed from jail for a series of crimes after being found mentally unfit to stand trial, according to a report.

It was said that more than once, she has given police the address of the home that belongs to singer Chris Brown — saying she lived there with him. She even called him her “husband,” affidavits reportedly show per Dallas Morning News Show.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...