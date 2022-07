Chris Brown is speaking out about the lack of support for his career.

The singer took to his instagram stories to announce that his Breezy Deluxe album was dropping on July 8 but had not received investment in publicity from the media like it should have.

Chris Brown stated that folks are only interested in the negative stories about him because once he gets in trouble, the whole world is in on it, but for his album, nothing.

